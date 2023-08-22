Gina Marie Matter, 35, a resident of St. Bonifacius, MN passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023.
Gina was born August 6, 1988 to Lynn and Brian Bakke in Fergus Falls, MN. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 2006. She attended M-State in Fergus Falls and Wadena, earning a Practical Nursing and AA Degree. She began dating Reed Matter whom she had a crush on since a young age. She later attended Winona State, working on a teaching degree while living in La Crosse, WI, while Reed was completing his residency at Gunderson Hospital. Gina and Reed were married on September 21, 2013 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN and began their life together in Maple Grove, MN.
Gina was the loving mother of two beautiful daughters, Octavia and Talia. The girls loved her creativity which showed in the form of arts and crafts, painting, and themed parties, like the puppy party at the animal shelter. She also had a fun and goofy sense of humor. Gina had a gift for caring for the people in her life, especially her children, nieces, and grandparents. She had a beautiful artistic eye and singing voice. She was an outdoorsy girl who loved camping from an early age, foraging for mushrooms, and connecting with animals of all types. She often said she should have grown up in a smaller town. She spoke fondly of memories and events with friends from Henning, MN whom she met during her college years. Gina strove to experience all the world has to offer. She had a passion for good books, good food, concerts, festivals, artwork, and travel. She enjoyed gatherings of the La Crosse, WI residency program; many cruises and trips to places like Disney World, Bora Bora, and Maui; family Great Wolf Lodge weekends; and our family Osage, MN week. She was a fabulous host, party planner, decorator, and giver of thoughtful and generous gifts. Gina was a very giving person and this is reflected in how active she was in philanthropy. She donated to many organizations over the years and was always willing to selflessly help a friend in need. Her animal companions included her dogs Bella, Bitsy, Buddy, Pixie, and Breeze, and her sweet guinea pig, Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Brian; grandparents, Bob Lorsung, Sharon and Ben Braun, Ruth (Miller) and Burnell Bakke; great aunts and uncles, Gladys (Miller) Erlandson, Ham Muus, and Andy Miller.
Gina is survived by her husband, Reed Matter and daughters, Octavia and Talia Matter of St. Bonifacius; her mother, Lynn Bakke (Tom Smith) of Fergus Falls; brother, Benton (Abigail) Bakke and nieces, Zoe and Phoebe Bakke of North Mankato; grandmother, Barb Lorsung of Fergus Falls; aunts and uncles, Joe Lorsung, Jodi (Mike) Boos, Tom Lorsung, Kathy LeDuc, Chris (Ruth) Thompson, Jeani (Tom) Trosvig, David (Debbie) Bakke, Elaine (Larry Paulsen) Bakke, Daniel (Barbara) Bakke, and Bradley (Lori) Bakke; great aunts, Pearl Muus and Betty Bakke; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Jim Matter of Fergus Falls; siblings-in-law, Brock (Theresa) Matter and Mindy (Nick) Wild; and niece and nephews, Katja and Bryce Matter and Jake Winningham; and many treasured first cousins and friends.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
