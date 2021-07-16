Gladys Marie Carlson (Benson) passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the age of 93.
A remembrance gathering will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Pebble Lake Golf Course from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorials preferred to the Federated Church, Fergus Falls, and Hospice of the Red River Valley, Fargo, North Dakota.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
