Gladys Carlson, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service is being planned.
There will be a prayer service with livestream on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Gladys’ tribute wall for a link to the prayer service livestream.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
