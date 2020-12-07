Gladys Carlson, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls. 

A private family service is being planned.

There will be a prayer service with livestream on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Gladys’ tribute wall for a link to the prayer service livestream.

