Gladys Mildred Davis, age 92, of Bagley, and former longtime resident of Pelican Rapids, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sanford Northwest Medical Center, Bemidji.
Gladys Mildred Norgren was born April 29, 1927, near Elizabeth, the daughter of Alfred and Freda (Sheffler) Norgren. She was a resident of Pelican Rapids for most of her life. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school. In her retirement years, she enjoyed daily walks through town and often stopping at the Muddy Moose for breakfast, which included coffee and a muffin. For the last couple of years, she has resided at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Bagley.
Gladys is survived by her son: Mark (Deborah) Pergande of Frazee; daughter: Jan (Howard) Hoie of Bagley; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister: Loretta Kjono; three sisters-in-law: Inez Norgren, Carol Norgren, Ruth Anderson, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands Milford Pergande and Lee Davis,and two brothers: Alfred Norgren II and James Norgren.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Burial will be at Ringsaker Cemetery, Pelican Rapids.
Funeral arrangements by Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
