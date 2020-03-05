Gladys E. Wick, 105, Bismarck, formerly of Robinson, died March 4, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at 2:30 pm Wednesday, March 11 at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Robinson, North Dakota.
Further arrangements pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.