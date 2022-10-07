Glen Alan Sieling, 71, of Fergus Falls, was born October 15, 1950, to Fred and Marilyn (Swanstrom) Sieling of Audubon, MN. He lived on the farm with his parents and his 9 siblings. Glen served in the Navy Seabees from 1970 to 1974 during the Vietnam War and was proud of his service to his country. He attended college at Moorhead Area Technical College where he studied to be a Diesel Mechanic. Glen was married to Mary for the past 32 years; they raised 5 children and were blessed to have 10 wonderful grandchildren.
Glen is present with all of us in the beauty of each season. An avid outdoorsman, his favorite summer times were spent at the Peterson Family Lake cabin either casting a line in his little blue boat, midnight star gazing on the pontoon, waterskiing, enjoying sunsets & bonfires, celebrating the 4th of July and trying to dump each of us off Leroy’s tubes. The quiet of the early morning sipping coffee on your deck will bring you comfort knowing he is right next to you. His presence will be felt in the fall as you walk through the deer woods, ride four-wheeler and rake up the leaves in your yard. When you gather friends and family for a Vike’s game, you will feel him join in your SKOL chant. As winter settles in, you will sense him in the sounds of snowblowers firing up and sitting in the stands watching his grandkids play sports as their biggest fan. As spring blossoms and you start up your lawn mower, he will be there. As you plant your flowers and hang your bird feeders, you will feel him with you. And, when you listen to your favorite country song, Glen will be dancing right next to you.
Glen knew how to work hard and instilled that in us. He spent 30+ years commuting to Fargo working at Nelson International as a Diesel Mechanic. His work was to figure out the issue and solve the problem. It was much more to him than fixing a semi-truck. It was about helping the driver get back on the road so they could continue to do their job. His career as mechanic continued until his passing at Ringdahl Ambulance where again his job was to figure out the issue and solve the problem. For Glen, he felt, his job could mean the difference between life or death for a patient. There was no chance an ambulance would break down on his watch. He took great pride in ensuring patients would be safe if they had to ride in “his” ambulances. His grease covered, hard-working hands told the story.
Glen exemplified the meaning of service. From hitching up his trailer to lend a hand to help with a move, comforting the homeless man by the railroad tracks to the thousands of hours spent grooming trails at Ringdahl’s land and lending a hand at Dough4Joe, saving the baby ducks that fell in a manhole, he was always there. Glen was “the guy” that knew the “other guy” that could help too. He stepped up and never asked for anything in return. He was there for us, and we knew it. Glen answered the call and we aspire to be just like him. Standing by friends and families as they celebrated the highest of highs and felt the lowest of lows. His unconditional love and unwavering hand of support was like no other. He didn’t pass judgment on others and always made them feel special.
It is through family that Glen found his true spirit and was so proud and loved all of his children and grandchildren. He’d drive to ends of the earth to rescue which ever kid or sibling needed him. He loved times around the table, breaking bread together and celebrating each holiday. Glen loved watching his grandkids holiday skits and traveling to visit them as much as he possibly could. He loved teaching the grandkids how to fish with live bait and take off their own fish they’d caught. He treasured growing milkweed for the butterflies his grandkids love. His red solo cup golf course provided hours of family fun. Tractor/wagon rides gathering ditch wildflowers with the grandkids was his time to shine and teach the act of giving. He always put deep thought into every gift giving opportunity as he remembered the tool or gadget you might need which contained the perfect card.
Hunting was his other great passion. The boys and Keller learned how to duck and goose hunt together. Teaching them that to buy new “toys” you had to make the money first. They bought, sold, and traded baseball cards. They hunted ducks, geese, pheasant, rabbits, deer, elk and turkeys over the years, but deer hunting was his “joy”. Last fall, he was able to harvest one of his nicest bucks on Swany’s land with Mary by his side. Deer hunting up north also meant special bonding time with his son, Chris and his brother, John, and Richard. They would tell hunting stories and laugh and laugh. He always had a story to share, and people listened.
He enjoyed traveling and camping with Mary with the most recent trip to the Midwestern states to visit 11 National Parks, State Parks, National Monuments, Glen Canyon, the Albuquerque Balloon Festival where they drove 11,000 miles in about six weeks. It was truly a magical trip of a lifetime.
Glen passed away after a short battle with Cancer in the care of Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND on October 2, 2022. He is survived by a host of loving family including his wife, Mary (Peterson) Sieling of 32 years; three children: Candyce (Fred, Olivia, Lucy) Penteado of Chanhassen, MN; Chris (Stephanie, Emmalyn, Ethan) Sieling of Blaine, MN and Keller (Emi) Beaudry, Minneapolis, MN. As well as two stepchildren; Amie (Steven) Aesoph (Easton, Vaughn, CeCilia Romsdal) of Jamestown, ND, Chris (Darcy, Owen, Luke, Ella) Swanson of Cabot, AR, and his buddy, Batman, the 6 lb 3 oz black Chihuahua. His brothers (Ron, Bruce, John, Dale, Kevin) and sisters (Diane Skistad and Connie O’Leary) and those that went before him including, his parents; Fred & Marilyn, brother; Larry, and sister; Karen as well as his father-n-law/mother-n-law; Leroy and Bette Peterson, brother-n-law; Greg, and sister-n-law; Karen.
Glen’s faith was never ending. He always told Mary that God would take care of us and if we lived to follow his path we would rejoice in Heaven. We will feel his presence every day watching over all of us!
Service for Glen Sieling: Saturday, October 15, 2022.
9:30 - Coffee, Rolls & Conversation in Fellowship Hall. A time to connect with family and loved ones before the service at Our Lady of Victory Church, Fergus Falls, MN.
11:00 - Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victory Church, Fergus Falls, MN
12:00 - Burial at St Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
3:00 - Celebration of Life at Dough for Joe (21756 County Hwy 22; Fergus Falls, MN) This a time to celebrate and honor his life in an informal environment. There will be stories, chili, birthday cake, and a bonfire. Bring a cooler, a camp chair, and your favorite memories of Glen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.