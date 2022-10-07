Glen Sieling

Glen Alan Sieling, 71, of Fergus Falls, was born October 15, 1950, to Fred and Marilyn (Swanstrom) Sieling of Audubon, MN. He lived on the farm with his parents and his 9 siblings. Glen served in the Navy Seabees from 1970 to 1974 during the Vietnam War and was proud of his service to his country. He attended college at Moorhead Area Technical College where he studied to be a Diesel Mechanic. Glen was married to Mary for the past 32 years; they raised 5 children and were blessed to have 10 wonderful grandchildren.

