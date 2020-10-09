Glenda was born July 12, 1945, to Virgil and Viola Biddle. She grew up in southeast South Dakota and attended a one room schoolhouse with her three siblings. Glenda was active in 4-H through high school where she excelled in baking, canning and sewing.
She attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics and a minor in German. She went on to teach high school home economics in Luverne, Lake and Wellcome Memorial High School in Garden City. She thoroughly enjoyed being in the classroom and teaching high school aged students.
Glenda was married to Delvin Bunde in 1969 and together they raised two children, Lisa (Langton) and Eric in Mankato. She and Delvin divorced in 1988 but remained lifelong friends, often sharing holidays and other family celebrations.
Glenda relocated to the metro area in 1990 and was employed at Pillsbury and General Mills. She married Arnold Jonson in 1991 and gained two daughters, Julie and Stephanie by marriage.
Upon retirement, she and Arnie moved to Ottertail, where they renovated the family cabin into a year-round home. In 2011, they again relocated to Hutchinson to be closer to family.
Glenda is survived by Arnold Jonson, her children, Lisa and Eric, and seven grandchildren, Josh, Jacob, Brandon, Brady, Courtney, Miranda. Evan and two great-granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Virginia and Verla.
A private service and burial are planned for a later date.