Glenda Marie (Haakenson) Meister, 92, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Golden Valley, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 8, 1928, to Knut and Synneva (Hermunstad) Haakenson in Parshall, North Dakota. She attended grade school and junior high in Galesburg, North Dakota and Page, North Dakota, and attended Fargo Central High School, graduating in 1945. In the fall of 1945, Glenda joined the Cadet Nurse Corp. She attended Concordia College and trained at the St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Fargo. She graduated with an R.N. degree in 1948. She worked for two years at St. Luke’s Hospital and then for 20 years in the OR department at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. Glenda has fond memories of the staff at both hospitals.
Glenda married Robert “Bob” L. Meister on August 20, 1949, at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo. In 1951 they moved to Fergus Falls, where Bob worked as a Pharmacist for Stemsrud and Emerson Drug. In 1959, Bob and Jack Andrews founded Andrews and Meister Drug, working together until 1991.
After retiring the couple traveled home and abroad, making trips to Europe, Israel, and Egypt. They spent 10 winters in Sun City, Arizona, golfing and spending time with their many friends and family.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls since 1952, singing in the choir for 25 years. She was also a member of the Stephan’s Ministry, Christ Care, and a member of WELCA-Sarah Circle.
Glenda enjoyed playing golf, skiing, reading, raising her family, and many years playing bridge with a special group of bridge club women.
Preceding her in death were her parents; 10 siblings (four sisters and six brothers), and her husband of 50 years, Bob Meister.
Glenda is survived by five children, Robert (Dianne) Meister of Victor, Idaho, Timothy Meister of Plano, Texas, Nancy (John) Post of Golden Valley, Jon (Vinita) Meister of Blaine, and David (Susan) Meister of Bartlett, Illinois; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Andy) McAdam, Daniel Meister, Jacob Meister, Alex (Jennifer) Post, Adam Post, Tina (Shuhei) Post Matsuo, and Andrew (Jessica) Meister, Tim Meister, Stephen Meister, and Rachel Meister; three great-grandchildren, Ella and Annie Post, Shoshana McAdam, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held.
Interment will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
