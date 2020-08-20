Gloria L. Hemmerlin, age 91, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Vining, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Pioneer Care Center in Fergus Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria with Pastor Rachel Stout officiating. Gloria’s service will be live streamed on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. It will also be broadcast from the funeral home parking lot on 105.3 FM. Interment is at Parkers Prairie Cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com.
