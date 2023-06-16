Gloria Marlene (Jorgenson) Miller, 87, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Monday, June 12, 2023 at Broen Memorial Home in Fergus Falls.
Gloria was born July 30, 1935, the daughter of Erick and Clara (Ouren) Jorgenson. She was baptized and confirmed at Hedemarken Lutheran Church. Gloria attended school District #221 and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School.
On September 4, 1953 she married Delain C. Miller, they were married for 67 years. The couple resided in Friberg Township. After Delain’s death, Gloria moved to Woodland Lodge and later to the Broen Home.
She was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Aide. She enjoyed baking, gardening, reading, bowling, played cards, bingo, casino trips, and fishing. She also volunteered at the Food Shelf.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Delain; her parents, Erick and Clara Jorgenson; sisters, Sylvia Hanneman and Ruby Hanneman; brothers, Harley, Elroy, Edward, and Gaylen Jorgenson; great-granddaughter, Hannah Jax, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Gloria is survived by her three children, Allen Miller of Edina, Vicki (Gene) Dohrer of Fergus Falls, and Dawn Miller of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Ackley of Rochester, Ashley (Jason) Jax of Shakopee, Alison (Brandon Mensing) Dohrer of Lakeville, Gunnar Audette, Hunter (Michelle Evenson) Audette of Fergus Falls and Wyatt Goetz of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren, Emma, Anton, Easton, and Elisabeth Ackley, Olivia Jax, Hadley and Hudson Mensing, Ava and Wesley Audette, Hudson Wendt, and another one due in August, and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
