Glover Laird Rice III entered into paradise on March 25, 2023, after complications from a respiratory syncytial virus.
Laird loved the Word of God and was never ashamed of the Gospel. (This statement alone is all that he would want to be written about him, because it was paramount to who he was.)
But we will add the following ...
He was married to Karen Carlson/Rice for 17 years and was a very loving, devoted, kind and wonderful husband.
He was very close to his stepson, Travis Carlson and daughter-in-law, Jessica Carlson and was so happy to have them as family.
He thought his grandchildren Lil and Simon were beautiful and handsome, talented and hardworking and was very proud of them.
Laird worked as a building framer, finish carpenter and an artisan furniture and cross maker.
He served his country as a Marine and his Lord as an ambassador.
Laird loved his brothers and sister and is survived by his brothers, Tim (Kathi) Rice of Idaho and Jeff Rice of Tennessee; his sister, Cathy Rice of Colorado, and a very dear friend and brother in Christ, Torun Gokce of Turkey.
Laird is leaving an emptiness that cannot be filled, BUT … we do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Eric Uggerud.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
