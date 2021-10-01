Gordon Flatin Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon Flatin, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Flatin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Member Services Representative Corrections/Bailiff Officer Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Someplace Safe is seeking a full-time Water/Wastewater Operator LAKELAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER Operations Manager - Bigwood Event Center Director of Sales and Marketing - Bigwood Event Center SENIOR TECHNOLOGY AND DATA SPECIALIST View all job listings >