Gordon Lee Goese, 80, lifelong resident of Fergus Falls, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, after a short but severe illness.
Gordon was born in Fergus Falls on April 9,1941, the third of three children, born to Arnold and Esther (Holmquist) Goese. He was raised in Fergus Falls, baptized and confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church, attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1959.
Gordon attended and graduated from Moorhead State College in 1964. After graduation Gordon taught mathematics and chemistry at Battle Lake High School for two years. In 1966 Gordon was offered a position with Otter Tail Power to program one of the company’s first computers. He remained a faithful and hardworking computer programmer with Otter Tail for nearly 30 years.
In 1984, Gordon married Mary Ann Johnson. Over the 37 years they shared together, Gordon loved his role as grandpa to the eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild from Mary Ann’s first marriage. Affectionately called GG, Gordon would use his computer skills and creativity to make one-of-a-kind Christmas and birthday cards for each of the grandchildren. Gordon was a lifetime member of Augustana Lutheran Church and served as church treasurer for 17 years. He had a love of golf that was only surpassed by his love of Mary Ann and the families that they shared together.
Gordon was preceded in death by his father and mother and his sister, Allyn and brother, Duane.
He is survived by his close nephew, Marc (Lisa) Goese, their two daughters, Shannon and Georgia, all of Australia. Gordon treasured the memories of their most recent visit to Fergus Falls and the time they shared together.
Gordon is also survived by the love of his life Mary Ann and the blended family they shared together: Susan (Willie) Pearson of Maple Grove, their son Benjamin Pearson and his daughter Lyla; David (Liz) Johnson of Duluth, their children, Sarah (Wil) Chapple and Cody Johnson; Michael (Carman) Johnson of St. Paul and their children, Madeline, Luke and Drew Johnson; Peter (Melissa) Johnson of Somerset, Wisconsin, and their children Oliver and Johnnie Johnson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to Augustana Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Amy Kelly.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Condolences may be sent online at www.olsonfuneeralhome.com.