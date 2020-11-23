Gordon Richard Hanson came into this world at the home of his parents, Harry and Josephine (Johnson) Hanson, on November 2, 1939. He completed his journey on November 15, 2020, a quarter mile from where he was born.
He grew up in rural Underwood, attending a one room school through the eighth grade then high school in Battle Lake. At the age of 10, he contracted polio and spent six months in treatment in the cities without seeing his parents during that time. The doctors predicted that he would never walk without crutches, but he proved them wrong; by high school he was walking on his own.
Gordy worked for 32 years for Dayton Rodgers Manufacturing in Minneapolis. He and his wife, Mary, retired to a portion of his home farm in rural Underwood in June of 2000. Gordy turned a farm field into a little piece of paradise as the years went by.
Gordy and Mary delivered senior meals for 10 years. He was a member of the Underwood Lions, serving as president twice. He willingly helped with all the Lions projects. He never began a project of his own that he didn’t finish; if it didn’t work out as planned the first time, he kept thinking about it and trying new approaches until he got it done.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry and Josephine Hanson; brothers, Arnold, Jerry, and Eugene; his son, Tom; daughter, Robbin; granddaughter, Crystal, and daughter-in-law, Carol Williams.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; children, Jackie Davison, Jeff Williams, Jill Berglund, and Randy (Angie) Williams; brothers, Harvey (Marjorie) Hanson and Raymond Hanson; sister, Helen (Dennis) Euteneuer, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or memorial service. A private family memorial gathering will be held in the spring.
