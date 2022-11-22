Gordon (Gordy) Robert Kvern, 80, of Fergus Falls, MN died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Gordy was born May 4, 1942 in Fergus Falls, MN, the son of Sophus and Frances (Bremer) Kvern. He grew up on his mother’s family farm in Aurdal Township. Gordy was baptized and confirmed at First United Church of Christ in Fergus Falls. He attended grade school at District No. 143 in Aurdal Township and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1960. After high school, he attended and played football at The University of Minnesota.
On October 17, 1964, Gordy married Sandra (Sandy) Miller at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. To this union, Gordy & Sandy were blessed with 3 children: Todd, Kim & Kristi.
Gordy and Sandy took over the family farm in 1966. He was a 3rd generation dairy and grain farmer. In 2003 they sold the dairy cattle but he continued to grain farm until 2021. After Gordy retired from dairy farming, he drove school bus for Ottertail Coaches, touching the lives of many young Fergus Falls students.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge, and Dairy Farmers of America. Gordy enjoyed playing football & baseball in high school and was selected to play as a member of the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game in 1959. In 2020 he was honored to be inducted into the Fergus Falls Hall of Fame for his football accomplishments. He continued to play football in college and enjoyed fast pitch softball as an adult. Gordy also enjoyed many years of hunting & fishing with his son, Todd, as well as his grandchildren. He was an avid card player enjoying weekly games with the guys as well as monthly card club gatherings with Sandy and their many friends. By far his greatest joy was watching and cheering on his children & grandchildren in their many activities.
Preceding him in death were his parents; granddaughter, MacKenzie Kvern; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Ben Rassatt; sister and brothers-in-law, Corinne (Minge) Mahler, Ronnie Minge, and Marvin Mahler; parents-in-law, Lester and Laura Mae Miller, and brothers-in-law; Scott Miller and Keith Weigel.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Sandy; children: Todd (Missy) Kvern of Fergus Falls, Kim (Jim) Haug of West Fargo, ND, and Kristi Wentworth (Larry Goos) of Fergus Falls; grandchildren: Crisie & Catie Baglo, McKenna (Ben) Graf, Kassie Kvern, Hunter & McKensie Haugen; Jackson & Ben Haug; Lexi (Andrew Kinach), Logan & Cole Wentworth; great-grandchildren: Summer & Hunter Martin; sisters: JoAnne (Richard) Viger and Vikki (Bruce) Gore, and many nieces & nephews as well as countless friends & family members.
Gordy’s kind soul and hearty laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen.
Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.