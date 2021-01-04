Gordon Richard Solheim, 91, of Platte, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Platte Health Center Avera. A prayer service for family was held at their home in Platte. A celebration of life in Platte to be announced. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ossian, Iowa with a committal service at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Gordon Richard Solheim was born on June 14, 1929, to Knut and Clara (Thorbjornson) Solheim on the family farm in Castalia, Iowa, where he was also baptized. He was confirmed in 1943 and attended high school. On September 9, 1950, Gordy was united in marriage to Jeanive Halverson at Bethel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He continued his education at Lutheran Brethren Bible College in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1955 and going on to complete Seminary in 1957.
Gordon served for over 34 years in the following churches: Saint James Lutheran Brethren Church in Loogootee, Illinois, Zion Lutheran Church in Cooperstown, North Dakota, Blom Prairie Lutheran Church in Toronto, South Dakota, at the same time as Faith Lutheran Church in Hendricks, and Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Antler, North Dakota. During his time in Toronto, he was also employed at Flax Straw Stacks, proud that even as a foreman, he never shied away from the manual labor. He worked as a school bus driver as well before retiring in 1991 and moving to Platte, South Dakota, to be near Jeanive’s twin sister, Jeanette Jacobson and husband, Gaylord.
Gordy enjoyed being outdoors hunting, walking, running and spending time with his family — combing the two during family motorcycle rides, camping trips and while passing down his love of Archery to his kids. He also had a passion for youth ministry, sharing God’s word during camping trips and playing games. Gordon was a prayer warrior, much of his time was spent reading and studying the Bible, he was also an accomplished accordion player.
Grateful for having shared in Gordy’s life: his wife of over 70 years, Jeanive Solheim of Platte, South Dakota; three children: John J. (Mary) Solheim of Bismarck, North Dakota, Rebecca J. Solheim of Pueblo, Colorado, and Paul G. Solheim of Brookings, South Dakota; five grandchildren: Marisa Lee Camper, Chelsea Solheim, Cortney Solheim, Sarah Solheim and Markus Solheim; two great-grandchildren: Caleb and Cayden Camper; along with many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Wayne Solheim; his parents, Knut and Clara Solheim; two brothers: Ralph Solheim (in infancy) and George Solheim; a sister, Betty Osterhus; parents-in-law, Jentoft and Josephine Halvorson; two sisters-in-law: Judy (Erickson) Egstad and Jeanette (Gaylord) Jacobson; and two brothers-in-law: Russ Erickson and Bud Egstad.
Memorials in Gordy’s honor may be directed to: The Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251or https://www.gideons.org/donate.
