Grace Christensen, 81 of Battle Lake died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Maplewood Manor Memory Care in Elbow Lake.
Grace Elizabeth Christensen was born on December 3, 1941, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota the daughter of Otto and Alice (Anderson) Holm. She was baptized, confirmed and married in the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church where she was a lifetime member. Grace attended Rural School District 1398, then Battle High School graduating in 1959.
Grace and Jack Christensen were married on July 26, 1959, in Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. They resided on Grace’s home farm, where she lived her entire life until moving into Lakeview Apartments in October of 2022. Grace would rather be outside than stuck in the house. She was an avid horse rider and would take Dixie, her palomino down to Eagle Lake. She worked at Shady Oaks Riding Stable, then Moen Inn Cafe, but her main focus was being in the field working with Jack. He would lay out the land and Grace would take over plowing, working the ground and Jack would plant. She enjoyed the haying, driving on the baler but mostly riding the rack. Grace liked quilting, reading, was an excellent cook and desert maker and was known for good food. At the age of fourteen she got her first saddle horse, loved riding horseback and taking the horse to Eagle Lake for a swim. Grace later worked with Jack at the Elizabeth NFO Collection Point, doing the bookkeeping. With the Eagle Lake Church she was active with the ladies aid group.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Wayne) Dalluge, Rick (Jim Mueller) Christensen and Kim (Craig) Stich; grandchildren, Brenna Ward, Camee Dalluge, Tracy Dalluge, Blye (Haley Kaspari) Dalluge, Bennet (Trisha) Stich and Grant (MaKayla) Stich; great-grandchildren, Mason Dalluge, Jase and Jack Ward, Lane, Watson, Lennox and Lucy Stich; and by numerous relatives and friends. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Otto and Alice Holm; sister, Audrey Jensen; brother, Garfield Holm; brothers-in-law, Bill, Arvid, Bob and Cliff Christensen, Don Luhning, George Jensen, Roy Ketcham; sisters-in-law, Ginny Holm, Fern, Josephine, Julie Christensen and Betty Manigle; nephews, Jeff Christensen and Jeff Jensen; niece, Jean Marie Holm
Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM, with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake. Condolences:GlendeNilson.Com
