Grace Lavonne (Svendsen) Stole, age 84, of Fergus Falls, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at The Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls under the compassionate care of LB Hospice.
Grace Svendsen was born July 31, 1935, in Argyle, to Sigvart and Louise (Schroeder) Svendsen. Grace attended Argyle High School, graduating in 1952; followed by Moorhead State Teachers College, graduating in 1955. Grace began her teaching career in Halstad, where she met Roger Stole. They married on December 26, 1956, in Argyle. In 1963, Grace and Roger purchased a local grocery store that became Stole’s Fairway. In 1973, they sold the grocery store and Grace continued to work for the new owners until her retirement in 2009. They moved to Fergus Falls that same year. During her years in Halstad, Grace was active in many organizations and volunteer activities related to church and children; she was a natural teacher and avid lifelong learner.
Grace is survived by her children: son, Paul (Joan) Stole, Eden Prairie, daughters, Karen (Jerry Magnison) Frigen, Apollo Beach, Florida, and Janet Freeman, Fergus Falls; three grandchildren, Adam (Taylor) Baker, Charleston, South Carolina, Mark (Lacy) Stole, Houston, Texas, and Linnae Stole, St. Louis Park; four great-grandchildren, Emily and Parker Stole, Houston, Texas, and Kate and Hannah Baker, Charleston, South Carolina; one sister, Muriel McDonald, Golden, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents, Sigvart and Louise Svendsen, and brothers, Derald and Lester Svendsen.
There will be a private family service at a future date.
Memorials in Grace’s name may be made to Rape and Abuse Crisis Center, Fargo, or Halstad Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, Halstad.
Local arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.