Grace Joan (Kaltvedt) Strass, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Grace was born August 11, 1928, to John and Gina (Westboe) Kaltvedt on the family farm near Erdahl. She had a twin brother, who passed away two days later. She was the youngest of five children. Her family moved to Fergus Falls in 1943 and she graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1946.
On October 27, 1951, she married Lewis B. Strass Jr., at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They raised their four children in Fergus Falls. In 1964, their family moved to Breckenridge where Lewis managed the Gibson’s store. Four years later the family moved back to Fergus Falls and Grace started working for N.F. Field Abstracting until she retired.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, where she was active in Circle, their newsletter, quilting, and even cleaning the church. She volunteered at the food shelf and devoted over 1,000 hours to the Pioneer Home.
Grace lived for her family, with cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, gardening and quilting. She and her husband traveled to Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina, to visit their grandkids and great-grandkids.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Lewis; her parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
Grace is survived by her son, Larry Strass of Fergus Falls; three daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Brady of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Laurie Becker of Park Rapids, and Susan (Jeff) Thurstin of Highland Village, Texas; grandchildren, Eric Thurstin of Dallas, Jaime (Grant) Seward of Flower Mound, Texas, and Caitlin (Derek Estes) Brady of Tempe, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Xander Estes Brady and Elle Seward.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Chaplain Caleb Larson will officiate.
Interment will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
