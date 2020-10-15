Gregory Allen Umlauf, age 65, died peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Elysian.
Born on June 17, 1955, in Fergus Falls, he was the son of Alden and Donna (Nelson) Umlauf. Greg attended school in Fergus Falls before joining the U.S. Army where he served from 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1975. Following his discharge he worked at the marina in Fergus Falls and was a dairy farmer. He acquired and maintained his CDL and drove semi for Cliff Viessman Inc., in Mankato. Most recently, Greg was a heavy equipment operator for several townships in Wilkin County.
Greg married Connie Jacobson on October 1, 1999, in Rochester. Greg was a proud veteran and was honored to have served his country. He loved riding his Harley and working on the farm and caring for the animals.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Jessica Davenport, Melissa (Mike) Justice, Gregory A.W. (Sara) Umlauf Jr., Jayme Hiller and Tony (Stefanie) Hiller; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Rodney (Cindy) Umlauf, Richard Umlauf and Bill (Marsha) Umlauf; mother-in-law, Julaine Jacobson; brother-in-law, Terry (Pamela) Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Tim) Brandt and Karen (Troy) Hauser; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mike and Karl Umlauf; father-in-law, Dennis Jacobson; and nephew, Cory Brandt.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s “Bell” Lutheran Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held. Burial with military honors will be held at Sakatah Cemetery in Waterville. dennisfuneralhomes.com.
A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their care.