Private family funeral services will be held for Gunard Heikkila, age 78, of New York Mills, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
A public visitation for family and friends will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Gunard will be laid to rest in Bethlehem Cemetery in Frazee on Saturday, August 29 at 3:30 p.m. for those who would like to attend.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Gunard's family a message of comfort and support.
