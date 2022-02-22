Gwendolyn “Gwen” Wething, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at her residence.
Gwendolyn Ardis Hagen, was born May 31, 1935, the daughter of Clifton and Annetta (Richter) Hagen in Fergus Falls. She attended Jefferson Elementary, McKinley Elementary, and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1953.
On August 17, 1957, Gwen married Eugene “Gene” Wething in Fergus Falls.
Gwen worked at Park Region bakery from 1954-1959. She was employed as a food service worker for the Fergus Falls Public School system for 20 years. She was also employed at The Photo Center until her retirement.
She was a member of Otter Go Camping Club, Fergus Falls Square Dancing Club, Campfire Girls, and a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She helped with several youth events.
Reading, sewing for her children, knitting, needlework, and baking for children’s activities were some of her favorite pastimes.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gene in 2001 and her parents.
Gwen is survived by her children, Lynette (Bruce) Stenstrom of Fergus Falls, Carla (Dan) Tretter of Larimore, ND, and Jan Wething of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Ben Tretter of Fargo, Nick (Lauren) Tretter of Thief River Falls, Amanda (Justin) Swank of Casselton, ND, and Rebecca (Erick) Bordeaux of Sartell; great-grandchildren, Lucy Swank, Lexi Swank, Evan Bordeaux, Isabelle Bordeaux, Ean Bordeaux, and Ethan Bordeaux.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Selvin (Sam) Richter
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, Minnesota
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
