H. A. Jerome Renstrom 93, of Elbow Lake, Minnesota died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Maplewood Manor, Memory Care, Elbow Lake. There will be a Private Family Funeral at Bethlehem/West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church.
Jerome was born on January 14, 1929, on a farm outside of Elbow Lake, the son of Carl and Hannah (Anderson) Renstrom. He worked a short while in Fergus Falls, Minnesota where he met his wife, June. They were married on June 18, 1950, and made their home on a farm near Elbow Lake. He remained living at the farm until four days prior to his death. Farming was his life! “Once a farmer, always a farmer”.
Jerome kept up on all the current farming trends by reading recent farm magazines. He loved going on drives and looking at the wildlife in the area. He especially enjoyed seeing flocks of swans swimming on the river and sitting in his fields. He had a special place for his horses and dogs. He deeply loved his family. His six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren always brought a huge smile to his face. He’d talk of their visits for weeks afterwards.
Jerome was a long time member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Emmel and Tammie (Kevin) Pattison; son, Tim (Charlotte) Renstrom; his grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Renstrom, Jennifer (Robert) Drewett, Sarah (Kristian) Tvedten, Melissa (Jason) Sims, Tony (Amber) Ruud, Adam (Joleesa) Ruud, and eighteen great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Jerome was preceded in death by his wife June, his parents, and eight brothers and two sisters.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Jerome’s webpage at EricksonSmithFH.com to offer the family online condolences.
Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem/West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church, PO Box 66, Elbow Lake, MN 56531.
