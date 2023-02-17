H. Richard Toso

H. Richard Toso, age 88, passed from this earth on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. Memorial services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Canton Lutheran Church. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service.

