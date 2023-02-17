H. Richard Toso, age 88, passed from this earth on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. Memorial services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Canton Lutheran Church. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service.
Richard was born on October 23, 1934 near Erhard, MN to Conrad and Elizabeth (Muchow) Toso. He attended country school through fourth grade and completed his education at Fergus Falls graduating in 1952. That December he enlisted in the US Navy serving his country during the Korean conflict as a radarman aboard the USS Hornet. He attended Pacific Lutheran University for three semesters while living with sister Luella in Tillicum, WA. Working his way back to the Midwest he found himself at a rodeo in Vermillion, SD where he met Judith (Judy) Ann Remter. After a long courtship, they were wed on April 2, 1966.
Richard and Judy welcomed Jonathan in 1967 and David in 1974. Richard finished his teaching degree at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, MN. He taught elementary students in Madison, MN and Sioux City, IA. Later he taught truck driving at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, and finished his career as a correction officer for Woodbury County, IA.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his large extended family and would drive long distances to celebrate his many nieces and nephews. Moments spent with his grandchildren were relished and thoroughly enjoyed. He volunteered on numerous church boards while in Sioux City and then in his grandchildren’s classrooms. In 2012 Richard was honored as the Volunteer of the Year for Good Samaritan Society Canton. He will be fondly remembered for his devotion to Judy, adoration of his grandchildren, quiet demeanor, quick and often quirky wit, and many signature phrases.
Richard is survived by his two sons: Jonathan (Mary) Toso, Canton, SD; David Toso, Canton, SD; four grandchildren: Becca (Jake) Toso Mahowald, Jacob, Matthew, and Elizabeth; one great-grandchild: Leland; sister Lorraine Kantrud, Fergus Falls, MN; sister-in-law Sally (Ben) Kolbe, Dixon, SD; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his bride Judy; parents; brothers: Kenneth, Eugene, Norman, Donald; sisters: Mildred, Luella, Dorothy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone