Hanna Serena Walvatne, 84, of Fergus Falls, went to her heavenly home on Friday November 26, 2021.
Hanna was born on Christmas Day 1936 in Stavanger, Norway, to Simmer and Marie Aasland. She grew up on a farm near Randaberg, Norway. She married Bjarne Hatlevoll on April 6, 1955. A year later they moved to Canada and settled in Edmonton, Alberta. In 1968, Bjarne was tragically killed in a car accident, leaving Hanna with their three sons. In 1970, Hanna was married to Rev. Elwin Walvatne in Edmonton, where they welcomed their daughter. As the wife of a Lutheran Brethren minister, Hanna helped serve churches in Edmonton Alberta, Cooperstown, North Dakota, Malta, Montana, and Lake Mills, Iowa. They retired in 2003 and moved to Fergus Falls to enjoy retirement with family.
Hanna is survived by her four children; Ove Hatlevoll, Moorhead, Richard (Shellee) Hatlevoll, Fargo, North Dakota, Mark Steven (Lori) Hatlevoll, Moorhead, and Elizabeth Walvatne of Fergus Falls; three grandchildren, Julie Hatlevoll, Aaron (Kara) Hatlevoll and Casey Hatlevoll; brothers, Jostein Aasland and Kaare (Carrie) Aasland; her in-laws Bernice Walvatne, Jim and Caroline (Walvatne) Rindahl, Norm Walvatne, Arlene Jorud, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Bjarne and Elwin; brother, Kjell, and in-laws, Atsuko Aasland, Rev. Richard Walvatne, Charlotte Walvatne and Wayne Jorud.
Visitation: Friday, December 3, 2021, from 12-2 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial service: 2 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Hanna Walvatne.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone