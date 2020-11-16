Harlan Englund, 85, of Evansville, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
There will be an outdoor Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., Thursday, November 19, at his brother Wendell Englund's property, 13890 County Road 1 N.W., rural Evansville. Military honors by the West Douglas County American Legion Post 188 of Evansville with burial in the Christina Lake Church Cemetery. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville.
To plant a tree in memory of Harlan Englund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.