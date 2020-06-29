Harlan Haugrud, 89, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Sanford Hospice House, Fargo.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. at Dobmeier Funeral Home in Barnesville, Wednesday, July 1. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bethel Church, 2702 30 th Ave. S., Fargo, North Dakota, with the Revs. Wendell Wahlin and Leon Andersen officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow at 3 p.m., in Prairie View Cemetery, rural Rothsay.
Harlan Ortman Haugrud was born on March 1, 1931, in Pelican Rapids, to Edward and Bertha (Julsrud) Haugrud of rural Rothsay. He grew up in Prairie View Township, Wilkin County. He attended country school, District 45 for eight years, and then attended Barnesville Schools, graduating in 1949. He started farming with his dad and uncle, Milton Haugrud. He raised hogs for show and sale, besides grain farming.
In 1954, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Austria and Germany in occupational services. In 1956, he was honorably discharged and came back to the farm to start grain farming again.
On June 22, 1958, he was united in marriage to Helen Ann Sillerud. They made their home in Prairie View Township. Two children, Brent and Bryant, were born to this union.
Harlan was active in the community, serving on numerous boards. He was president and director of Wilkin County Crop Improvement for many years. He also served on the FHA board of Wilkin County. He was director of Minnesota Crop Improvement for six years including a term as vice president, and also served nine years on the Minnesota Public Seed board. He served 15 years on the Barnesville Savings and Loan board and 6 years on the Moorhead Federal Savings & Loan board. He also served many years on the Prairie View Cemetery board.
He raised, processed, and distributed foundation seed for Minnesota Crop Improvement Association. He also did the same with register and certified seeds for a base of his own customers. The distribution of the seeds was his favorite, getting to meet new people and developing many good friends. In 1997, he received the Achievement in Crop Improvement Award, the highest award given by Minnesota Crop.
Above all the joys in Harlan’s life, was his belief in Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Harlan is survived by two sons: Brent (Debra) Haugrud and Bryant (Tracy) Haugrud, both of Rothsay; grandchildren: Benjamin (Jenna) Haugrud, Nathan (Amanda) Haugrud, Rachel (Greg) Schlangen, Bryce Haugrud, Tia (Lance) Johnson and Bryton Haugrud; great-grandchildren, Bruce, Boaz, Brynlee, Noa and Emmett; sister, Aurlette Plateau; aunt, June Haugrud; sister-in-law, Mildred (Cal) Boen, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Ann in 2016; brother, Sherman; stepfather and uncle, Milton Haugrud; and many aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.dobmeierfuneralhome.com.
Harlan O. Haugrud passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Sanford Hospice House, Fargo, North Dakota at the age of 89 years, three months and 24 days. May his memory be blessed.