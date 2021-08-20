Harlan “Harley” Ledding, age 87, passed away at KindredHearts Senior Living on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Per his final wishes, there will be no formal funeral service.
Harlan was born July 2, 1934, to Edward and Margaret (Johnson) Ledding on the family dairy farm in Fergus Falls. He was the fourth of five children. After high school graduation, Harlan married Ethel Loften in 1954 in Fergus Falls. Shortly after their marriage, Harlan and his new wife moved to Madison, Wisconsin, at the urging of his friend Al Green, who he joined as a roofer with Southern Wisconsin Roofing Company, where he was most proud to have been part of the construction of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Soon after, Al urged Harlan to try out for the Madison Fire Department, which he then joined on August 1, 1958.
When not at the fire station, Harlan the workaholic liked to spend most of his off time doing side work, including being custodian and groundskeeper for the Burke Lutheran Church for nearly a decade (with help from his wife and us kids of course), doing hot-tar roofing, installing security and sound systems, and doing lawn work and home maintenance in the greater Madison area, occasionally recruiting his kids in the latter. We often wondered if it was a desire to give us the better things in life, or the desire to leave his “Brady Bunch” sized family to his wife to deal with. Most likely it was some combination of the two!
Harlan retired as a lieutenant from the MFD on August 3, 1988, after 30 years of service. His son, Steven and his grandson, Shawn Behnke followed in his footsteps to become firefighters too. He always said firefighting was “the best job ever.’
Dad loved to be in nature and took great care of his lawn and gardens. A longtime hunter, he loved to watch the wildlife on his property adjacent to the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, where he lived full time after retiring. Dad was generous in supporting causes he believed in, such as social justice and the environment, and was active in the Juneau County Democratic Party and Juneau Lions Club.
Growing up, we loved to laugh along with Dad as he watched the variety and late-night talk shows, especially Jonathan Winters and Johnny Carson. His broad smile, hardy laugh, love of dance, and his skill at performing trick shots in pool are memories we’ll always cherish.
Harlan is survived by his children, Brian, Brenda Hetzel, Candace (Tom) Silber, Karen, Erik and Steven (Amy); nine grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Behnke, Shawn (Sheena) Behnke, Kira Hankins, Layne, Isla and Easton Ledding, Brian Jr., and Nick and Alexander (Yolanda) Ledding; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Marcia Hanson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harlan was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Ethel; siblings, Roger (Marilyn) Ledding, Delores (James) Plemel and Eileen (Ray) Green.
Memorials may be made to Oxfam, Common Cause in Wisconsin, Public Citizen, Southern Poverty Law Center, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at KindredHearts and Agrace.
Good job Dad! We’re going to miss you!
