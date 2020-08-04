Harold Aasby, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Lake Region Hospital.
He was born May 23, 1934, in Grimstad, Norway, to Hans and Marthe (Tellefsen) Aasby. At a young age, Harold moved with his family to Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Curtis High School on Staten Island, New York. He spent many summers working on his cousin’s farm in Frontier, Saskatchewan, Canada. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. After he was honorably discharged, he graduated from Bemidji State College with a teaching degree. His first teaching job was in Browns Valley. He then moved to Chester, New Jersey, and taught and coached in Woodbridge, New Jersey, for 34 years. On August 18, 1973, he was united in marriage to Janet Monsen in Fergus Falls by the Revs. Finn Markland and O.A. Monsen. The couple made their home in Chester, New Jersey. In 1995, after Harold retired, they moved to Fergus Falls. He taught part time at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. After fully retiring, he and his friends gathered for morning coffee at Walvatne Auto and other places. He served for many years on the Broen Home board. Janet passed away on October 10, 2009. In 2019, Harold moved to Alcott Manor. He enjoyed working on puzzles and reading. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his sons, Brent (Holly) Aasby of West Fargo, and Brian (Alison) Aasby of Everson, Washington; five grandchildren, Ethan Aasby, Hannah Aasby, Emelia Aasby, Ella Aasby and Dahlia Aasby and two sisters, Ingrid (Harry) Richardsen and Audrey (Carl) Barcus. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister, Astrid Aasby.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Masks will be required.
Funeral service will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
