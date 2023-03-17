Harold A. Bye, 100, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Harold Arthur Bye was born January 30, 1923, to Andrew and Anna (Sander) Bye in Fergus Falls. He attended Fergus Falls High School and the University of Minnesota for Agriculture. He was a member of the Army National Guard for four years.
On June 12, 1951, Harold married Gladys Persey at her family home in Elizabeth, MN. After getting married, the couple moved to the family farm in Dane Prairie Township and farmed until 1982. Harold received the Minnesota Conservation Award in 1964 for Best Practices in Farming. After retiring from farming, he went to work for Augustana Apartments and Cardinal Homes as a maintenance engineer for several years. Harold retired as a maintenance engineer and began delivering papers with his wife for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal. He continued delivering the paper until his final retirement at 95.
Harold was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, a member of Civil Air Patrol, served on the Dane Prairie Township Board, and was on the District 1425 School Board. Harold was also a member of the Lake Region’s Thresherman’s Association.
Harold fulfilled a long-time childhood dream of being a pilot. He was known for his flight abilities and often flew a private plane for fun. Harold enjoyed ice fishing and deer hunting. He was also known for his woodworking creativity and made many wooden benches that can be found around the Fergus Falls and Dalton areas. Harold expanded his creativity and began making tin men. He was not only highly creative but was a collector of toy tractors and other rare items.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Gladys; his parents, Andrew and Anna Bye; two brothers, Julian and Alfred; four sisters, Lillian, Elenora, Margaret, and Dorothy, and step-grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Kruse and Ann Marie Walker.
Harold is survived by his children, Duane (Annette) Bye, David (Renata) Bye, and Marilyn (Roger) Mittelstadt; grandchildren, Melissa Bye, Daniel Bye, Trissica Rodgers, and Adam Bye; step-grandchildren, Thomas, Trey, and Teryn; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Natalie, Levi, Ayden, Brielle, and Finley, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Chris Lieske.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
