Harold John Gulleckson, 98, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Villa Maria in Fargo.
Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley or donor’s choice.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Stan Satre will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls in the spring of 2020.
Military participation by the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.