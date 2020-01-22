Harold E. McKnight, 73, of Dalton, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Evansville Care Campus.
He was born November 15, 1946, in Bertha, to James and Margaret (Burgess) McKnight. He grew up and attended country school in Bertha. Harold worked as a farm laborer and fixed radios for truckers. He was known for being able to fix anything and loved working on electronics, old lawn mowers and tractors. Harold was also a ham radio operator and enjoyed communicating with people all over the world. He loved to talk and always had time to visit with people.
Harold is survived by a brother, Mike McKnight of Texas and a sister, Debby (Allen) Denny of Brainerd, two uncles, Ron Burgess of Minneapolis and Don McKnight from the West Coast; two nieces and two nephews along with special friend, Nancy Larson of Dalton. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert McKnight, a nephew, James McKnight and a niece, Kelly Ann McKnight.
No services are planned. Burial will take place in the spring at Ten Mile Lake Cemetery in rural Dalton. The Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is in charge of the arrangements.