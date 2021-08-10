Harold Osten, 85, of Pelican Rapids, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Harold Daryl was born May 28, 1936, to Ole and Marit (Resset) Osten in Pelican Rapids. He was baptized at West North Immanuel Lutheran Church and confirmed at North Immanuel Lutheran where he was a member until October 2005, at that time he joined Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Harold attended Country School District No. 352 for three years at which time the schools consolidated with Pelican Rapids. Harold graduated in 1954 from Pelican Rapids High School.
He enlisted in the United States Army, going to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After basic training he went to tractor-scraper school in Fort Leonard Wood. In December 1954, Harold was shipped to Korea on the USS Pope, spending 16 months in Ascom City, South Korea, building roads. Harold was sent to accountability school, graduating on August 15, 1955, after which he managed the PX (post exchange) until he returned to the United States. At that time, he was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for 13 months until returning home and remaining in the Army Reserve until honorably discharged on July 31, 1962. Harold worked for Gilman Resset Construction for 2 years. In 1959, Harold took over the family farm.
On October 24, 1959, he was united to Karen Grabarkewitz and to this union four children were born: Cynthia, David, Michael and Kathleen. They farmed for seven years. In August of 1966, Harold bought Kvare-Miller Trucking, owning and operating for seven years until 1973 when he began working for Duane Farnam. In 1987 he went to work for Foxhome Elevator where he worked for 32 years until he retired in 2011.
Harold loved and enjoyed spending time with the love of his life Karen, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends! He also very much enjoyed gardening, woodworking and riding his Harley. In his later years he purchased his “bucket list” Corvette for him and Karen to enjoy together. And they did just that!
Harold is survived by his wife of 61 ½ years, Karen; four children: Cynthia (Wayne) Johnson, Fargo, North Dakota, David (Teresa) Osten, Pelican Rapids, Michael (Carol) Osten, Summerset, South Dakota, Kathleen (Rick) Ell, Fergus Falls; 13 grandchildren: Peter Johnson (Jessica Fosberg), Dan (Liz) Johnson, Dacotah (Jacob) Qualley, John Johnson, Phillip Osten, Anthony (Myrissa) Osten, Stacie Graham, Alisha (Jeremiah) Simones, Elizabeth Osten (Cliff Hovington), Thomas Graham, Megan Osten, Sophia (Nick) Sorum, Chloe Ell (Zac Zubal), Simon Ell and Levi (Linzee) Ell; and 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dick (Kay) Grabarkewitz; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rose Sha, Marlys Grabarkewitz, brothers-in-law, Richard Sha, Jack Grabarkewitz and Charles Grabarkewitz.
Memorials preferred to Faith Lutheran Church.
Visitation was at 10 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Memorial service was held on 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids.
Clergy: Al Grothe, S.A.M. and Rev. Sarah Dille.
Interment: Ringsaker Cemetery, Pelican Rapids.
Funeral Home: Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.