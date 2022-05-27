Harriet Elizabeth Marian Jensen Meyer, 109, a resident of the Broen Home, died Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born on the family farm in Dane Prairie Township, the daughter of Hannah (Christensen) and Jens P. Jensen. She was one of six children. She attended grade school at District 43. In 1929 she graduated from Fergus Falls High School.
She and her sister, Pearl, received their Teacher’s Certificate from Moorhead State Teachers College in 1932. Both became teachers in Ottertail County Schools in 1932.
Harriet married Fritz Meyer on June 12, 1937 at Tordenskjold Lutheran Church, rural Underwood. They had three sons, Paul, Luther and Charles.
In 1957, Harriet began teaching in county schools in the Fergus Falls area. When the rural schools closed, she began working for the Fergus Falls Public Schools as a paraprofessional with special education teacher, Mae Solum. She retired from the classroom at the age of 65. Her retirement years were spent volunteering and enjoying her grandchildren, her garden and her cats.
She was a member of the Friendship Club and Trinity Church Ladies Aide.
Preceding her in death were her parents; five siblings; her husband, Fritz, and her son, Charles.
Harriet is survived by her sons, Paul and Luther (Sonia), and grandchildren, Laura (James Gould) and Andrew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church, rural Underwood, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverends Mark Johnson, Joel Dahlen, and Chris Lieske
Interment: Trinity Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone