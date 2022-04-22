Harris Jorgenson

Harris “Dean” Jorgenson, 80, of Erhard, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Dean was born April 9, 1942, to Harry and Hazelle (Foster) Jorgenson in Fergus Falls. He attended District #161 school in rural Erhard and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1960. Dean started early in life owning businesses involving excavating and road construction. His last venture was a company in Texas.
On June 25, 1960, Dean married Carolyn Herting and they had two children, Renee and Rick. On April 26, 1980, Dean married Delores (Norgren) Baker in Fergus Falls.
He was a member of the Eagles in Fergus Falls since 1967. Dean was a member at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, TX, Tonseth Lutheran Church rural Erhard, and a member of the Otter Tail County Sherriff’s Posse.
Some of his favorite past times were fishing, hunting, woodworking, and gardening. He was an inventor at heart.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Clayton Holdeman; brother, Dell Jorgenson; nephew, Tim Holdeman; brothers-in-law, David Cusey and Jim Kolle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Barbara Norgren, and sister-in-law, Janice Moen.
Dean is survived by his wife, Delores; his children, Renee (Kregg) Wheeler, Rick (Lori) Jorgenson, Dean (Nancy) Baker, Cindy (Scott) Rhoades, and Julie Baker Springer; grandchildren, Christopher Wheeler, Joshua Wheeler, Jessi (Derek) Brandt, Derric Anderson, Nathan (Tina) Anderson, Kacey (Grecia) Anderson, Alecia (Erik) LeRoy, Kylie Taylor, and Stephanie (PJ) Jamison; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Becky (Doug Kloss) Cusey and Cyndy J. Kolle; sister-in-law, Ardis Jorgenson, and brothers-in-law, Randy (Diane) Samp, and Norm (Verna) Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Maplewood Lutheran Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
