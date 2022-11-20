Harry Dean Long, 82, of Fergus Falls, MN, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Pioneer Home in Fergus Falls.
Dean was born on January 14, 1940, in Drayton, North Dakota, the son of Harry and Frances Long. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Drayton. He attended high school graduating from Drayton in 1958. H. Dean went on to further his education receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Mayville State and his Masters Degree from University of North Dakota in Business Education.
On August 10, 1963, he married Ramona Karnik at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Veseleyville, ND. To this union came two daughters, Rochelle and Julie. His first teaching job was at Gilmanton, WI, before moving to Grand Forks where he taught at Alvaredo. In 1966, the family moved to Fergus Falls, where he taught at the Fergus Falls High School for 27 years in the Model Office-Vocational Education Wing. Dean also taught drivers training and coached baseball, starting as an assistant coach and later becoming head coach. Most kids at school new him from drivers training, coaching baseball, teaching or through his work as Director of Office Education Association, where he took students through to the National Competitions held in Nashville, Houston and various other cities. Dean touched many student’s lives through his many years in education.
Dean enjoyed playing softball, fishing, and traveling. After he retired from teaching he became a Tour Director for Dakota Tours and Judy’s Leisure Tours for several years, traveling to many exciting places.
Dean is survived by his loving wife, Ramona Long of Fergus Falls; two daughters, Rochelle (Jay) Eichner of Hamburg, MN and Julie (Drew) Gibson of Maple Valley, WA; brother, Ray (Marlys) Long of Moorhead, MN; five grandchildren, Alex Eichner, Reese Eichner, Danica Gibson, Jenna Gibson and Kendra Gibson; two great grandchildren, Jacksyn and Torben Carroll along with numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frances Long; and a granddaughter, Kirsten Gibson.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Fr. Alan Wielinski and Fr. Scott Karnik.
Interment: St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone