Harvey Benson, age 84, of Verndale, passed away on May 1, 2021, at his home in Verndale. He will be laid to rest at West Lyons Cemetery in rural Verndale. A celebration of life will be held at the Sebeka Event Center, 100 Frontage Road, Sebeka, at 5 p.m. following graveside services.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Harvey’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.
To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Benson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.