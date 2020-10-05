Harvey Albert Engelmeier, 84, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Fargo VA Hospital, Fargo.
Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Ed Monson will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Ogema.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
