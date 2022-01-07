Harvey Conrad Hanson, 85, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Harvey was born July 1, 1936, to Harry and Josephine (Johnson) Hanson in Battle Lake. He attended District 146 country school and Battle Lake High School, graduating in 1954. He enlisted in Army Reserve and National Guard from 1956-1963 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and local units. He received the Sharpshooters Medal and also the Good Conduct Medal.
On June 7, 1958, Harvey married Marjorie Albers at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
He was employed by various building trades in the area and Twin Cities. He worked at Mid-Am Dairy until he left to farm full time in 1982. Harvey retired in 1994 due to health issues.
Harvey was a member of Tingvold Lutheran Church, serving on various committees. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, bowling and especially his love of music. He loved to spend time with his family and his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Arnold, Eugene, Jerry and Gordon; son-in-law, Russel Braun; and brothers-in-law, Joe Prenovost and Harold Albers.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Fergus Falls; his children, Joyce (Michael) Schmidt of Fergus Falls, Marlys Braun of Elbow Lake and Ronald (Mina) Hanson of Fort Dodge, Iowa; grandchildren, Adam (Sara) Schmidt, Dustin (Erin) Schmidt, Chris (Nikita) Nash, Nichole Nash, April Nash, Dane Hanson, Dylan Hanson and Megan (Steve) Gaffney; 21 great-grandchildren; great-great grandchild number one on the way; brother, Raymond Hanson; sister, Helen (Dennis) Euteneuer; sisters-in-law, Louise Hanson and Mary Hanson; brother-in-law, Ernest (Darlene) Albers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Per family request, masks are preferred.
Clergy: Rev. Todd Hylden and Rev. Tammy Jacobson.
Interment: Tingvold Cemetery, Underwood, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone