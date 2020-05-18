Hazel Bentley, age 86 of New York Mills, passed away on May 17, 2020, at Mills Manor Assisted Living, New York Mills. Private family services will be held. Hazel will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, New York Mills.
Please visit our website: www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Hazel’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.