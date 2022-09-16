Hazel Magdich
1922 — 2022
A century of living holds a myriad of experiences. Hazel Adeline Magdich died September 14, 2022 at age 100.
Born Hazel Shol in 1922, she grew up on a farm in Friberg Township with her eight brothers and sisters. Always driven to expand her horizons, she convinced her father to let her go to high school and became the only one in her family to do so. Hazel intended to go on to college to become a writer. But at the outbreak of World War II, she faced a different calling. Traveling to St. Paul, she rolled up her sleeves and went to work in a bomber plant at Holman Field, Minneapolis. As one of the heralded “Rosie the Riveters”, she worked on top secret projects and was among the last to leave at war’s end.
In 1951 she married Steve Magdich, an Air Force recruiter at the time. Befitting Hazel’s adventurous spirit, they moved to various postings around the country before settling at Hoot Lake in Fergus Falls. She became a mother of two children, a boy and a girl, just what she ordered.
Hazel had the gift of wit and a terrific sense of humor. She was adored by her large extended family and friends. She was always young at heart and preferred the company of youth rather than “old” people. She encouraged young people to reach for their dreams. Ever curious about the world around her, she was an avid reader, preferring non-fiction. Despite missing college, Hazel was a prolific writer. Her musings and observations on life are lasting treasures.
A jack of all trades with endless energy, she was always up for a new challenge. Anything from upholstery projects to patching clothes to making leech traps, Hazel was the go-to gal for many people. She was a scrapbooker before scrapbooking was cool. For years she did income taxes for what seemed like half the county, not caring if she got paid.
It’s impossible to convey in a few paragraphs what a truly unique and inspiring person Hazel will always be. Her sincerity and warmth touched everyone who knew her and will be carried in our hearts forever.
Preceding Hazel in death were her parents, Carl and Tillie Shol; brothers, Walter, Clifford, Floyd, and Russell Shol; sisters, Mae Anderson, Myrtle Bauman, Ruby Bachmeier, and Lillian Staff, and husband, Steve Magdich. She is survived by son, Lon (Andrea) Magdich; daughter, Tami (Jerald) Gerhardson; grandchildren, Adam and Jason (Laura) Gerhardson, Jennifer (Ben) Wood, Jake (Ruthie) Zwilling, and Seth (Vicki) Magdich; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Hanna Gerhardson, Isaiah, Adeline, Hayley, and Galilee Wood, great-great-grandchild, Silas Nokes, and sister-in-law, Vivian Shol, along with a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Blessed be the memory of Hazel Magdich.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday September 18, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Craig Palach
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com