Helen Estes, 86, of Battle Lake, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020, at her home, due to complications from Alzheimer’s and COVID-19.
Helen LeDonna Estes was born April 4, 1934, to Albin and Myrtle (Peterson) Pederson in Battle Lake. She graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1952 and the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis in 1953. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity Lutheran Church. She married Les Estes September 20, 1958.
She worked in banking for over 50 years having worked at First National in Battle Lake, Henning and Ottertail. She started working at First National Bank of Battle Lake January 2, 1954, working there until 1982 when it joined the bank of Henning and Ottertail. She continued to work at all three banks.
Les and Helen started at Glendalough in 1965. They continued to live and work there for almost 30 years until it became a state park.Helen was a member of First Lutheran Church, Glendalough Park Partners, American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hats and WOWS.
Helen loved her work. She thoroughly enjoyed caring for the guests at Glendalough and had so very many friends. Her family was important to her. Including her dog Snickers. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and rabbits in her backyard.
Survivors include children, Teresa (Steve) Bauer of Flower Mound, Texas, Robert (Matthew) Estes of Saint Louis Park, Chris Estes of Ellendale, North Dakota, and Tracy (Kent) Kortlever of Battle Lake; seven grandchildren: Stephanie, Charles, and Elizabeth Bauer; Kodiak Estes; Tyler, Tanner and Tessa Kortlever; five great-grandchildren Robbie, Lyrik, Leslie, Theodore and Lillian Rose.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Leslie, her parents, and brother, James Chester.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
Private funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake.
Cemetery: First Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Glendalough Park Partners or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
Condolences: www.Glendenilson.com.