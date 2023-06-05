Helen Louise Haus (Goeb), 81, of Battle Lake, Minnesota, passed away on May 23, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia.
She was born to parents Leander and Sophie Goeb, on 20 October 1941 in Frankfort Township, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Michael Catholic School in 1959. Honored in high school, Helen was the most beautiful homecoming queen. She eventually went into the care-giving industry and loved how rewarding her work was. Helen worked as a Nursing Assistant for 48 years. She worked with people with developmental disabilities, the elderly, and troubled teens. She loved her work and the help she offered to so many people over the years.
Her corky, witty personality and silly words like "Whoopachee" only made her more lovable to everyone that had the honor of knowing her. After 48 years of service, she retired from Minnesota State Hospital in 2005. She loved God, her family, especially the babies, her church, playing piano, organ, and the accordion, water skiing when she was young, walking, gardening, and kicking everybody's butt in ping pong and scrabble. Her famous words were, "Ooh did I win again?" giggle about it and say, "We're all winners."
Helen had a heart of gold. She was a beautiful and engaging soul, driven by a passion for life. A life of love, which burned brightly for God, her family, and all those who touch her life. She is renewed in the next life watching over us with grace and patience.
Helen and Sylvester Haus were married for many years and together they raised 7 children: Jeffrey Haus, Mark Haus, Christopher Haus, Bruce Haus, Sandra Fimon, Archie Haus, and Leandra Jackson. They lived in both Minnesota and Montana. She settled in Battle Lake, MN in her little house that she loved to call home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeremy Davis; her siblings, Robert Goeb, Carl Goeb, Mary Lindenfelser; sister-in-law, Anny Goeb; nephew & niece Dennis & Janet Lindenfelser. Helen is survived by those who knew and loved her including her children, Jeffrey Haus, Mark (Kelly) Haus, Christopher (Holly) Haus, Bruce (Kelly Wyss) Haus, Sandra (Keith) Fimon, Archie (Jessi) Haus, Leandra (Joe) Jackson, her siblings; John (Mary) Goeb, Ron (Marlene) Goeb, Alice (Fred) Vetsch, Paul Goeb, Ruth (Rick) Lehn, Bill Goeb, and Sue (Aro) Mattila. She is also survived by 18 wonderful grandchildren and 23 adorable great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends that loved and adored her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 407 Lake Avenue North, Battle Lake, Minnesota 56515. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. A lunch will follow at the church. Interment at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone