Helen Unruh Johnson of Fergus Falls, was born July 17, 1923, and peacefully entered eternal life on April 13, 2021.
Helen was the seventh of eight children born to Daniel and Minnie (Martin) Unruh on the family farm near Goodrich, North Dakota. She attended country school through the eighth grade, Goodrich High School through the 11th grade, then the family moved to Casselton, North Dakota, where she graduated from high school. After graduating, Helen worked at her brother’s grocery store in Casselton where she met the love of her life, Kenny Johnson. Helen and Kenny were married on March 5, 1944, at the Methodist Church in Casselton. To this enduring union were born four children.
Helen was loving, kind, sweet and patient, smart and quick witted. She was her family’s staunchest supporter and advocate. She baked the best buns and caramel rolls, was a stellar Scrabble player, and a gracious hostess. Helen and Kenny entertained multitudes of people at their lake home, teaching them to water ski, going fishing on the pontoon, grilling, making homemade ice cream, and showing hospitality to all who visited. She enjoyed cooking and baking, attending her family’s activities and sporting events, the Minnesota Twins, walking, embroidery and handwork, and playing games. Her strong faith in Jesus was evident in word and example, and she was active in church as a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, Women’s Fellowship and Bible studies. In earlier years she was a den mother for Cub Scouts, a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, and a bookkeeper for her husband’s plumbing and heating business.
Though faced with many physical limitations in later years, Helen never waivered in her love for God, his word and its promises. She didn’t complain, but faced each day with a smile on her face and the strength and character of one who knows and trusts in God to see her through each day. She will be greatly missed.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers and sisters; her husband of 73 years, Kenny; her son, James Johnson, and son-in-law, Bruce Capra.
She is survived by her children, Jerry (Jean) Johnson, Jackie Capra, Jolene (Rod) Scheel, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and four sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 10: 30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Jim Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo, North Dakota.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.