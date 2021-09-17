Helen E. Johnson, 90, of Fergus Falls, died at Lake Region Healthcare on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Helen Emma was born on December 28, 1930, in Monson Township, Traverse County, the daughter of George and Elsie (Augspurger) Mills. She was baptized and confirmed at Wheaton Presbyterian Church. Helen graduated from Wheaton High School in 1948, where she was valedictorian of her class.
On September 14, 1952, she married Raymond Johnson. They were blessed with a son, Gary Lee. The couple farmed in Monson and Redpath Townships of Traverse County from 1948 to 1990 while Helen worked as a legal secretary for Johanson, Winter & Lundquist Law Firm from 1948-1968. From 1968-1978, she worked as a secretary and deputy sheriff for Traverse County. Helen worked as bookkeeper and did sales for her son at Gary’s Refrigeration and Air Conditioning from 1980-1990. In 1997, they moved to their home in Elbow Lake where they lived until moving to Fergus Falls in 2009. In 2013, Helen moved to the Village Co-Op Apartments in Fergus Falls. Helen was a board member and lifetime member of the Traverse County Museum in which she was instrumental in starting.
Helen enjoyed her flowers and gardens, canning vegetables, snowmobiling up north with family and camping and fishing at Tipsinah Mounds. In 1977, Helen and Raymond traveled to Sweden to visit Raymond’s cousin.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Elsie Mills; husband, Raymond Johnson in 2013, a sister, Irene (Dwain) Leversee; a brother, Ira (Hazel) Mills; and sister-in-law, Leona Mills.
Survivors include a son, Gary Lee (Kay “Kathy”) Johnson of Fergus Falls; step grandchildren, Tummara (Mike Norgren) Holm, Tay (Stacy Wilde) Holm and Autumn (Todd) Banks; great grandchildren, Shadow (Bryan) Avery, Harmony Holm and Braydon Roman; great-great-grandchildren, Paul and EmberRose Avery; a special “granddaughter,” Jodi Shimp and a special “great-granddaughter,” Malia Shimp; three godchildren, Sandra Bernard, Terry Sather and Linette Lupkes; special pen pals, Apphia Zink and Tammy Madsen; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Pastor Dale Hexum.
Interment: Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton, at a later date.
Arrangements By Glende-Nilson Funeral Home ~ Fergus Falls
