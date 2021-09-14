Helen E. Johnson, 90, of Fergus Falls, died at Lake Region Healthcare on Sunday, September 12, 2021. 

Visitation:  One hour prior to the service at the church.

Service:  11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.

Interment:  Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton, at a later date.

Arrangements By Glinde-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.

