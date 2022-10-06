Helen K. Larson, 99, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Helen was born June 7, 1923 to Oscar and Linnea Thunselle, and grew up on a farm near Dalton, MN. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School. In her younger years she was employed as a secretary.
She married Embert Larson, Jr., in 1948, and resided in Fergus Falls, MN. They had one daughter, Linnea, and celebrated 70 years of marriage until Embert’s death in 2018, spending summers at the lake and traveling extensively after retirement.
The consummate host and cook, Helen excelled at making all feel welcome and special. Her greatest joy was her three grandsons, and she made sure they knew it. She was a member of numerous community organizations and enjoyed volunteering.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Virginia, brother, Dale, and husband, Embert.
Survived and missed by her daughter, Linnea (Andrew) Turner; grandsons, Harrison, Robert and Samuel Pajor, and step-grandsons, Mac and Ben Turner.
Memorials suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, a cause dear to Helen as two of her grandsons have Type 1 Diabetes.
Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Eliza Johnson.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
