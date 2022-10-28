Helen Patricia ‘Pat’ (Shannon) Smith, 90 years old, born 10/17/1932 in St. Paul, MN to Edna (Wright) Shannon and Donald P. Shannon. Died 10/18/2022 at Franciscan Health Center in Duluth, MN. Pat lived in Fergus Falls for 8 years until Sept. 2022.
Pat grew up in St. Anthony Park, MN and always had stories to tell about growing up in that close knit community during the depression and WWII years. She attended the U-MN majoring in music education. There she met her future husband Steve Smith where they both ushered at Northrup Hall and watched concerts and operas together. Pat had a lifelong love of music and outdoor activities. She played tuba in her Murray H.S. band, stringed bass in the U-MN orchestra and then the Minneapolis Civic Orchestra. She then switched to cello which she played in small groups and the Northeast Orchestra. She was an active and dedicated member of SAI music fraternity, Thursday Musicale, and active in other Twin Cities music organizations. Friendships were many and cherished.
Pat’s love of outdoor activities began early, with her older brother helping her learn to ski, ski jump and sail. When young she built and later sailed a small sailboat, using her parents’ basement and living room as the construction site. Pat became involved in canoeing and camping as a girl at YMCA Camp Widjiwagan near Ely, MN, where she was their Outstanding Girl Camper in 1949. The canoe paddle presented for this award is still proudly displayed at the family cabin. Throughout her life Pat enjoyed music, camping, canoeing, skiing and birding with her family and friends and she taught her children to love these activities as well. Pat taught that, “There’s work to be done, but isn’t it fun”, which has become a family motto. Pat was a loving mother and wife. She cherished family, and was a special guide and mentor to her children. She cooked, sewed, helped out, worked hard and showed much love. She taught us to look for, listen for, create and appreciate beauty in the world and to never underestimate the strength and importance of a kind word or gesture to others.
Pat’s family wishes to express a heartfelt ‘Thank You!’ to the many caregivers who have helped with Pat’s care over the past 8 years at Millstreet and Pioneer Cottages (Fergus Falls, MN), Franciscan Health Center and Essentia Hospice (Duluth, MN) and Dr. Mark Vukonich.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Edna (Wright) Shannon and Donald Percy Shannon, her husband of 43 years, Dr. Stephen Clarke Smith, her sister Shirley Magraw and husband Dr. Richard Magraw, her brother Don Shannon and wife Sherry Shannon, brother-in-law Victor Clausen, sister-in-law Mary (Ron) Johnson, and son-in-law Curtis Eastlund. Pat is survived by her loving older sister Phyllis Clausen, sister-in-law Sue (Butch) Smith, children Shannon Smith (Curt Eastlund), Sheila Smith (Jim Rundall), Stephen ‘Kelly’ Smith, and Brian Smith (Danielle Henjum Smith); grandchildren Emerson Smith, Jake Rundall, Jerome Rundall, Dan Eastlund, Allen Eastlund, and Loren Eastlund; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service Sat. Nov 12th, 1:30 – 4:00 pm, Remembrance at 2:00 pm. Location: Clifton E. French Regional Park, Visitor Center, Oakwood Room, Plymouth, MNMemorials will be given to outdoor and music related nonprofits.