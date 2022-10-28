Helen Smith

Helen Patricia ‘Pat’ (Shannon) Smith, 90 years old, born 10/17/1932 in St. Paul, MN to Edna (Wright) Shannon and Donald P. Shannon. Died 10/18/2022 at Franciscan Health Center in Duluth, MN. Pat lived in Fergus Falls for 8 years until Sept. 2022.

