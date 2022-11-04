Helen Swenson

Helen Swenson, 95 of Elbow Lake, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Barrett Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at United Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake with Pastor Jean Ohman officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial at West Elbow Lake Lutheran Cemetery, rural Elbow Lake.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?