Henrietta M. Maack, 87, of Wahpeton, passed away at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, on Monday, September 22, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. The burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
